  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP set to register 100 per cent strike rate in Rajasthan

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jaipur, May 23: The BJP is all set for a clean sweep in Rajasthan again with the party bagging six seats and leading in 18 others in the Lok Sabha election results declared Thursday, barely five months after it lost to the Congress in the assembly polls.

    BJP candidates Bhagirath Chaudhary (Ajmer), Kailash Chaudhary (Barmer), Subhash Chandra Baheria (Bhilwara), Rajita Koli (Bharatpur), Devji Patel (Jalore) and Sukhbir Singh (Tonk-Sawaimadhpur) were declared elected.

    BJP set to register 100 per cent strike rate in Rajasthan

    Baheria won by a high vote margin of 6,12,000 votes.

    Ashok Chavan takes responsibility for Congress drubbing in Maharashtra

    NDA alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal is leading on the Nagaur seat.

    The BJP had bagged all 25 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

    Reacting to the results, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the people's mandate has to be accepted.

    "We accept the people's mandate with humility. The Congress has always worked to build a strong democracy. I thank the people of the state and Congress workers for a peaceful participation in polling," Gehlot said.

    The chief minister said the party workers worked hard to take policies, principles and programmes of the Congress under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi to people, but they need not get disheartened.

    Modi won't stake claim to form government today

    Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot who is contesting from Jodhpur is trailing by over 2,70,000 votes.

    In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress had wrested power from the BJP in the state, bagging 100 out of 200 seats.

    lok-sabha-home

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp rajasthan lok sabha elections 2019 election results

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 19:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+53302355
    CONG+167288
    OTH574299
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP101626
    CONG033
    OTH5510
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SKM11314
    SDF5712
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD1121113
    BJP23023
    OTH10010
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP31119150
    TDP61824
    OTH101
    Full Results

    -
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue