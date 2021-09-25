BJP says India playing leading global role under PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 25: Noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meetings with a number of world leaders and corporate bigwigs during his US trip, the BJP said on Saturday that India under his leadership has been playing a leading role in international diplomacy.

Party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also referred to the discussion on COVID-19 besides other issues in the Quad meeting, and said India will be playing a very important role in the production and distribution of over one billion vaccines to be made available for the members of the grouping.

Modi has met five CEOs and US Vice President Kamala Harris, has held bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden and the leaders of two other Quad members, Japan and Australia, besides attending the meeting of the four-member group, Trivedi said, highlighting the "multi-dimensional" aspect of the prime minister's visit.

The BJP has said that India's relations with the US has gone from strength to strength in the last seven years since Modi came to power.

With Modi meeting the third US president in Biden as prime minister, the party has asserted that Indo-US relations have been equally strong irrespective of the party in power in that country.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 16:11 [IST]