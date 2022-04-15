YouTube
    BJP Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla

    Srinagar, Apr 15: Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot dead by terrorists in North Kashmir's Goushbugh Pattan region of Baramulla district on April 15.

    Representational Image

    "A Sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo shot at and injured by terrorists in Goshbugh Pattan in Baramulla district. He has been rushed to a hospital," according to ANI.

    "Terrorists fired upon independent sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad at Goshbugh area of Pattan in district Baramulla leaving him critically injured. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," said J&K Police.

    "I strongly condemn the terror attack on Sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. Perpetrators of this despicable act shall be punished. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," said J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

    Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 21:42 [IST]
