Situation in Delhi dangerous: BJP's Manoj Tiwari wants NRC in Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 31: Calling the situation in New Delhi "dangerous", the BJP's Manoj Tiwari demanded a similar exercise for the capital to identify illegal immigrants.

"The situation in Delhi is becoming so dangerous that it is necessary to have NRC. Illegal immigrants who have settled here are the most dangerous... we will implement NRC when the time comes," Manoj Tiwari, the Delhi BJP chief, was quoted as telling news agency ANI. His "announcement" is significant ahead of the Delhi election next year.

This is not the first time that Tiwari has expressed this viewpoint. In May, he had said that NRC should be implemented in Delhi if people do not want to live under the fear of attack from illegal Rohingya immigrants.

The Congress's women's wing, All India Mahila Congress, slammed Tiwari's statement and tweeted: "Manoj Tiwari ji, Born in Kaimur, Bihar, Studied in Varanasi, UP, Worked in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Contested in Gorakhpur, UP, Contested again in Delhi is talking about throwing immigrants away from Delhi. Irony wants a change of name!"

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was out on Saturday, with over 19 lakh applicants who failed to make it to the list staring at an uncertain future.

A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the document and 19,06,657 excluded.