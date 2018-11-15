  • search

BJP set to hold bike rally in UP Lok Sabha constituencies, CM Yogi to lead in Gorakhpur

    Lucknow, Nov 15: The BJP has organised a motorcycle rally on Saturday to mobilise support from each of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to lead the rally in Gorakhpur.

    Yogi Adityanath
    Yogi Adityanath

    'Kamal Sandesh bike rallies' would witness senior party leaders riding bikes and touching each booth in the state. BJP workers will bring at least five motorcycles from each booth of a Lok Sabha seat for the rally.

    According to reports, the UP CM accompanied by deputy chief ministers of the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, party's organisational secretary in-charge of UP, Sunil Bansal and state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey will participate in bike rallies which will be held in each of the 80 parliamentary constituencies across the state.

    Also Read Name changing spree in UP: Latest demand is for renaming Sultanpur to 'Kushpur'

    All lawmakers, ministers and legislators will also take part in the rallies. State office-bearers, members of legislative councils and Rajya Sabha members have also been told to participate.

    Samajawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had undertaken a similar Cycle Yatra before 2012 assembly elections to become the Chief Minister. He had led a group of young party workers who had covered 10,000 km to seek support for the Samajwadi Party.

