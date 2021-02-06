YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP’s Bengal Rath Yatra to conclude with PM Modi’s rally in March

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 06: The Rath Yatra by the BJP in West Bengal will sign out with a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. This would mark the end of the BJP's Parivarthan Yatra in the poll bound Bengal.

    BJP’s Bengal Rath Yatra to conclude with PM Modi’s rally in March

    The yatras were launched by BJP's national president, J P Nadda. The last part of the procession would begin on Sagar Island around February 12 and reach Kolkata in march. The Yatra would be flagged off by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

    BJP urges EC to deploy only central forces for Bengal elections

    Meanwhile, amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram", BJP president J P Nadda Saturday held a road show in Malda in election-bound West Bengal.

    Standing atop a decorated lorry with state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and others, he showered ubilant supporters with marigold petals and waved to enthusiastic crowds that gathered along the 1 km stretch between Foara More and Guru Rabindranath Tagore's statue.

    People watched the procession from rooftops and balconies and were seen shooting videos with their mobile phones.

    The streets were lined with BJP's flags and buntings as the cavalcade inched its way through the narrow and crowded streets.

      Delhi metro stations to avoid amid farmers Chakka jam | Oneindia News

      Waving party flags, BJP supporters shouted "Jai Shri Ram", "Narendra Modi Zindabad" and "J P Nadda Zindabad".

      More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

      Read more about:

      West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 bjp politics

      Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 15:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 6, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X