BJP releases manifesto for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Nov 26: The BJP which is eyeing a win in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections has promised that the corona vaccine and corona testing will be done according to the stipulations of the central government and the dependence on private hospitals would be reduced.

Further the BJP also said that free travel would be provided to all women commuters travelling in Hyderabad metro and TSRTC buses in Hyderabad.

Here are the major promises made by the BJP:

Corona vaccine and Corona testing to all as per central government stipulations.

Financial assistance to build one lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the poor in Greater Hyderabad region.

Free travel for women commuters in Metro and city buses in Hyderabad.

Free tablets to all children from poor families. Quality WIFI will be provided to all poor families to enable student's access online education.

Waiver of property tax in all SC colonies and slum areas.

Exclusive PHCs in consonance with the population of the locations in Greater Hyderabad to be set up.

LRS to be scrapped.

Creation of Rs.10,000 crore exclusive budget for modernisation of open nalas and drainages. 'Sumedha Act' will be enacted to remove all encroachments.

Free power for all houses using less than 100 units per month.

Sum of Rs.25,000 will be given to each of the flood affected families in Greater Hyderabad area.

Free power and loan facilities to all professions in traditional occupations.

No government fee if house built on 125 square yards

Tap connections to be provided to all houses. Free drinking water supply to all houses.

Rejuvenation of Musi River. Development of Musi River Front.

100 per cent rebate on property tax in SC colony