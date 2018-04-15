BJP releases list of candidates for upcoming legislative council elections 2018

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released list of candidates for upcoming Legislative Council (MLC) elections in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

BJP releases list of candidates for upcoming legislative council elections 2018

The term of office of 13 members of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and 11 members of Bihar Legislative Council elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly will expire on May 5th and May 6th, 2018 respectively.

Voting for 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh legislative council and 11 in Bihar legislative council will be held on April 26 and the results will be declared on the same day.

Read more about:

bjp, uttar pradesh, bihar, legislative, candidates

Story first published: Sunday, April 15, 2018, 15:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 15, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.