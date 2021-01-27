BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor rally: AAP

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 27: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the BJP planted its "stooge" actor Deep Sidhu to create "chaos" in farmers'' tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws descended into anarchy as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Clashes broke out in multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the Republic Day.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been blamed by the farmer union leaders and politicians for inciting violence during the tractor rally.

At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, while questioning the connection between Sidhu and BJP, showed several photos purportedly of the actor with various BJP leaders.

"The BJP planted their stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in farmers'' tractor parade," Chadha said.

Sidhu was among protesters at the Red Fort where flags were put up.

He was an aide of Deol when the latter contested from the Gurdaspur seat in Punjab during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Deol, who is now a BJP MP, had distanced himself from Sidhu in December last year after he joined the farmers'' agitation.

Amid a massive outrage over protesters hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort during the tractor rally on Republic Day, Sidhu defended their action, saying they did not remove the national flag and had put up the ''Nishan Sahib'' as a symbolic protest.

The ''Nishan Sahib'' flag, a symbol of Sikh religion, is seen at all gurdwara complexes.

In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday evening, Sidhu had claimed that it was not a planned move and that they should not be given any communal colour or dubbed as fundamentalists or hardliners.

He had also stated that the national flag was not removed from the flagpole at the Red Fort and that nobody raised a question over the country''s unity and integrity.

Sidhu, who had been associated with the farmers'' agitation for the last many months, said "anger flares up" in a mass movement like this when the genuine rights of people are ignored.