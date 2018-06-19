English

BJP-PDP break up: The four possible scenarios in J&K

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The BJP announced that it was breaking away from the PDP. This effectively ended the BJP-PDP government in Jammu and Kashmir. The question is what next in Jammu and Kashmir.

    In all there are 89 seats in the assembly which includes two nominated MLAs. However when a trust vote is conducted, the half way mark is calculated on the basis of 87 MLAs and not 89.

    Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti
    Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

    Read | Better late than never: The inside story of why BJP pulled out of the J&K government

    In the assembly the PDP has 28 MLAs while the BJP has 25. The National Conference has 15 while the Congress has 12 MLAs. There are 5 independents, 1 each from the CPI(M) and PDF. In addition to this there are 2 nominated members taking the total strength to 89. The half way mark is 44.

    Scenario one:

    With Mehbooba Mufti resigning, the first option to form the government would go to the National Conference. If the NC and Congress come together then the two parties would have 27. If the parties can drum up the support of the indepenents, CPI and PDF, the number would be 34. This would not be sufficient to form the government.

    Scenario two:

    If the Congress reaches out to the PDP, then the numbers of both parties would be at 40 which is still 4 short of the majority mark. With the support of the Independents, the two parties would be able to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Scenario three:

    If the NC and BJP come together then the two parties would have 40 MLAs, again short by 4. The independents would come in handy in such a scenario. However for now this is the most unlikely scenario.

    Scenario four:

    No party stakes a claim to form the government, which means President's rule comes into force. President's rule can be in force for six months and can be extended from time to time. In such a scenario, the Governor would need to wait for a party to come forward and stake a claim. If no party does, then one could witness elections next year. The term of the J&K assembly is six years and comes to an end in 2020.

    Read more about:

    bjp pdp jammu and kashmir mehbooba mufti

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue