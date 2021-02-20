YouTube
    Mumbai, Feb 20: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said an office-bearer of the BJP is a Bangladeshi and had been staying in the country with fake documents.

    Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

    He said Rubel Jonu Shaikh, head of the BJP''s north Mumbai minority cell, had obtained an Aadhaar card and PAN card but the Mumbai police had found that the 24 North Parganas address and school details in West Bengal he had furnished was fake.

    "I wonder how the BJP made him an office bearer without checking his documents or verifying his credentials," Deshmukh said.

    Meanwhile, BJP vice president Chitra Wagh said her party would not defend any wrongdoing, if any, on the part of Shaikh but added the MVA government must show "similar enthusiasm" to find out similar cases in the NCP, Congress etc.

    Saturday, February 20, 2021, 23:29 [IST]
