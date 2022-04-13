YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP nyay yatra: Tejasvi Surya detained on his way to riot-hit Karauli in Rajasthan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Karauli, Apr 13: BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya and BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia have been detained on their way to violence-hit Karauli in Rajasthan.

    Representational Image

    "Section 144 is not in place at where we are now...It's our constitutional right to go to Karauli. This dictatorial govt is snatching our rights, which is why we are protesting," said BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on being stopped by police to visit violence-hit Karauli.

    Communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli on Saturday, April 2, evening after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year, prompting authorities to clamp a curfew, suspend the internet and deploy 600 police personnel.

    Around two dozen people were injured in the violence while 30 people were detained.

    The rally to mark Nav Samvatsar was passing through a Muslim-dominated area when some people pelted stones. The violence escalated and a few shops and a bike were burnt. Several others were damaged.

    More DELHI BJP News  

    Read more about:

    delhi bjp bjp rajasthan politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X