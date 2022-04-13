BJP nyay yatra: Tejasvi Surya detained on his way to riot-hit Karauli in Rajasthan

Result of hard work that BJP is main opposition in Bengal: Nadda

Karauli, Apr 13: BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya and BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia have been detained on their way to violence-hit Karauli in Rajasthan.

"Section 144 is not in place at where we are now...It's our constitutional right to go to Karauli. This dictatorial govt is snatching our rights, which is why we are protesting," said BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on being stopped by police to visit violence-hit Karauli.

#WATCH | BJP delegation-led by party MP Tejasvi Surya breaks into sloganeering & protest against CM Ashok Gehlot after not being allowed to visit violence-hit Karauli district pic.twitter.com/dMfbWexhk1 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 13, 2022

Communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli on Saturday, April 2, evening after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year, prompting authorities to clamp a curfew, suspend the internet and deploy 600 police personnel.

Around two dozen people were injured in the violence while 30 people were detained.

The rally to mark Nav Samvatsar was passing through a Muslim-dominated area when some people pelted stones. The violence escalated and a few shops and a bike were burnt. Several others were damaged.