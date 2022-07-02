YouTube
    BJP national executive meet: JP Nadda credits PM govt's pro-poor measures for wins in state polls, bypolls

    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Jul 02: The BJP national executive will pass two resolutions, one political and another on the 'garib kalyan' (pro-poor welfare) measures of the Narendra Modi government, the party said on Saturday with its president J P Nadda crediting the programmes for its win in state and local elections besides bypolls.

    Briefing reporters after the BJP office-bearers meeting here, party vice president Vasundhara Raje said all important issues and prevailing political environment will be discussed in the national executive meeting.

    J P Nadda
    It will be decided in the executive meeting which topics are to be considered, she said.

    She was replying to a question whether discussions will be held on the Udaipur killing in which a person was hacked to death by two men and the row over suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad.

    The office-bearers meeting also discussed outlines of new organisational activities, including 'har ghar tiranga' (Tri-colour at every home) exercise to reach 20 crore people which, she added, will unify the country.

    The party will also reach out to over 30 crore beneficiaries of the central government welfare schemes.

    jp nadda meeting hyderabad narendra modi government

    Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 14:58 [IST]
