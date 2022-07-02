What stood in the way of BJP’s win in Bengal: Nadda explains

BJP National Executive meet: JP Nadda arrives at venue, event to kick off shortly

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 02: The BJP National Executive Committee meeting will begin today in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend all sessions of the two-day meeting.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that the National Executive Committee meeting is being held in Hyderabad after 18 years. Ahead of the meeting, BJP president JP Nadda held a meeting of General Secretaries yesterday evening.

The party's national office bearers meeting will be held this morning. The Executive Committee meeting is likely to witness participation of about 340 delegates including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari among others.

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will also attend the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the National Executive Committee meeting which will start in the evening. Mr Modi will attend all the sessions and stay with the party workers. The Meeting will continue till tomorrow evening.

The Prime Minister also will address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad tomorrow evening. BJP workers from 35 thousand polling booths from across Telangana will attend the 'Vijay Sankalp Rally'.

BJP President JP Nadda inaugurated an exhibition at the meeting venue showcasing contributions of BJP for the formation of Telangana. On Friday, he also held a road show in Hyderabad after his arrival in the city, which is hosting the party's national executive after 18 years. Nadda chaired a meeting of the party general secretaries in the evening where the agenda of the national executive meeting was discussed. The party is likely to pass two resolutions in the meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP top leaders visited all 119 Assembly constituencies under the 'Sampark Abhiyan' and they exhorted party cadres to strive for strengthening the party in the state.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 10:51 [IST]