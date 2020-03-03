BJP MP's car touches boom barrier; Security scare reminds 2001 Parliament attack

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 03: Security personnel who were stationed at the Parliament on Tuesday took position as soon as BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar's car accidentally touched the boom barrier that were placed at the entrance of the building.

Just as the car touched the barrier, it activated the spikes placed at the gate. However, no casualties were recorded but the car suffered minor damage.

Delhi: Security at Gate No. 1 in Parliament on alert after BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar's car (in pic 2) was damaged as spikes placed at a distance of a boom barrier at the gate got activated after a car accidentally touched the boom barrier. pic.twitter.com/hXpfgJmQaQ — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

The security personnel stationed at Parliament were seen immediately taking position to prevent any hostile challenge which has been the standard procedure since the 2001 Parliament attack.

In 2019, a similar incident was reported after Congress Lok Sabha MP from Manipur Dr Thokchom Meinya's car rammed a barricade at Parliament premises. The car got stuck on the security spikes and set off the security siren.

After the 2001 suicide attack, security at Parliament House was upgraded. The attack had left as many as nine people dead.

On December 13, 2001, an attack took place when five men of a suicide squad drove into the 6-acre Parliament complex who were armed with AK-47s with multiple magazines, grenades and other explosives.

The gun battle, that lasted for 20 minutes, left nine people dead. Of the five attackers, four members of the suicide squad were shot dead, while the fifth blew himself on the main steps of the building.