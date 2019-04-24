  • search
    BJP MP Udit Raj joins Congress after being denied ticket

    New Delhi, Apr 24: Upset over refusal of ticket for the Lok Sabha polls, former BJP MP Udit Raj joined the Congress on Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party replaced Raj from the North West Lok Sabha constituency with Punjabi Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans. Raj, who had earlier said he would contest as an independent candidate if the party did not announce his candidature, said he will decide his future course of action after consulting his supporters.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
