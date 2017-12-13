BJP MP threatens SDM, says ‘barabanki mein jeena Mushkil kar dungi’

BJP MP from Barabanki, Priyanka Rawat, threatened SDM (Sirauli Gausour) Ajay Kumar Diwedi who was leading an anti-encroachment drive in Barabanki and said she will make his life difficult.

"Barabanki mein jeena mushkil kar dungi (I will make it difficult for you to live in Barabanki)," screamed Rawat at the IAS trainee.

According to reports, SDM Ajay Dwivedi was with his team at Chaila village, where a government school and a pond have been illegally taken over allegedly by local BJP leader.

The SDM and his team were forced to leave as they were outnumbered by Rawat's supporters. All of this comes despite UP CM Yogi Adityanath's instructions to free government land that was being encroached upon.

The land, which belongs to a government school was being encroached upon by BJP divisional head Alok Singh. When the Nayab Tehsildar and his team from the revenue department reached the spot, they were surrounded. As situations got tensed, SDM Dwivedi reached the spot, where he was confronted by MP Representative Rajesh Verma.

Priyanka Rawat has been in news earlier for misbehaving with government officials. She was accused of misbehaving with SSP Kunwar Singh and District Magistrate Akhilesh Tiwari.

