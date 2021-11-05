BJP MP’s car attacked by miscreants during farmers’ protest in Haryana; 2 arrested

Chandigarh, Nov 5: BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra's car was damaged allegedly by miscreants on Friday after they threw lathis on his vehicle. They were trying to block him from visiting Haryana's Hisar district.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three agri bills enacted last year and have been opposing the events of the Haryana's ruling parties. A group of protesters raised black flags and blocked Jangra's route in Hisar's Narnaund, cops said.

However, no one has been hurt although the car's windshield was broken and the two accused has been arrested by the cops following a complaint filed by the MP.

"After concluding my programme, I was on my way to attend another function when some miscreants threw lathis on my car, leaving it damaged. No one was hurt," the BJP MP said stating that he was sitting in the back seat of the car. "I spoke to Haryana DGP and the SP regarding this incident. I have demanded strict punishment as per law against the culprits. This is a clear murder attempt," the MP added.

"I was going to attend two more programmes in Narwana and Uchana. As my car was damaged, I had to cancel the visits," Jangra said. "I was attending a social function. It was not a political function. Will they (farmers) oppose social functions too?" he asked.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since November last year demanding that the government repeal the three agri laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They allege that the three laws will leave them at the mercy of corporates, apart from demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of talks with farmers to break the deadlock, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer. With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 16:49 [IST]