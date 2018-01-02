BJP MP Nepal Singh insults martyrdom, says 'Jawans bound to die'

Sparking yet another controversy, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nepal Singh on Tuesday while responding to a question on the recent attack by terrorists on a CRPF camp, said that those deputed in Army are bound to die. He further said that there's no country where army men don't die.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said,"Jawan's in the army will obviously die. There is no country where army men don't die. Tell me if there's a device that can prevent jawans from dying."

His statement has come after Union Home Minister assured Rajnath Singh on Monday assured that the sacrifice of jawans would not go in vain and their valour would be given due acknowledgement.

Earlier on Sunday, at least five CRPF men were killed when heavily armed terrorists stormed the camp of the paramilitary force at Lethpora. The attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammed.

OneIndia News