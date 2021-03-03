Prashant Kishor has left 'Didi' to join Amarinder even before poll results are announced: BJP

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s son shot at in Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Mar 03: The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore was shot at in Lucknow by unidentified persons. Kishore is an MP from Mohanlalganj.

The assailants shot Ayush, 30, in the Madiyava area of the district and fled in the wee hours of Wednesday. The police admitted him to hospital for treatment and he has been declared out of danger.

Raees Akhtar, DCP North told reporters, Ayush son of the MP, has received a gunshot injury in his chest and was brought to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stable now. The case will be investigated.

The BJP MP and his wife, Jaya Devi, a BJP MLA reached the hospital on being informed about the incident. Last year, Kishore's younger son, Akash had passed away due to kidney failure.