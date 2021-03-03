YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s son shot at in Lucknow

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 03: The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore was shot at in Lucknow by unidentified persons. Kishore is an MP from Mohanlalganj.

    The assailants shot Ayush, 30, in the Madiyava area of the district and fled in the wee hours of Wednesday. The police admitted him to hospital for treatment and he has been declared out of danger.

    BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s son shot at in Lucknow

    Raees Akhtar, DCP North told reporters, Ayush son of the MP, has received a gunshot injury in his chest and was brought to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stable now. The case will be investigated.

    The BJP MP and his wife, Jaya Devi, a BJP MLA reached the hospital on being informed about the incident. Last year, Kishore's younger son, Akash had passed away due to kidney failure.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp shot dead politics

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 10:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X