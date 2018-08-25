BJP MP, G V L Rao’s car fatally knocks down woman in AP

Guntur, Aug 25: A woman was fatally knocked down by a car in which BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao was travelling in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday evening, police said.

Another woman, who was injured, has been hospitalised. Her condition was said to be stable.

The occupants of the car were safe, police said.

Also Read | BJP MP, G V L Rao alleges fund diversion in AP, TDP denies charge

The Rajya Sabha member was on his way to Vijayawada from Prakasam district when the two women suddenly tried to cross the National Highway at Kolanukonda village, police said.

One of the women was killed on the spot while another suffered injuries, police said.

The car then hit the divider and stopped.

The MP proceeded to Vijayawada in another car even as police took the car driver into custody.

Later in the day, Rao took to Twitter to clear air on the incident. 'I was sleeping on a back seat when the incident happened. I was at the spot for 45 minutes until police came, injured woman was taken to hospital and a vehicle arrived to take the deceased lady to hospital. I will visit their families to express heartfelt condolences and all support, Rao tweeted.

Also Read | Act against protesting TDP MPs on Parliament premises, G V L Rao urges Sumitra Mahajan

In another tweet, he said that 'I was returning from a party meeting in our party Office car. Another car came within 20 minutes of the incident to take me. However, I waited until ambulance arrived to take injured lady to hospital & another vehicle arrived to take deceased lady's body. Anything else is fiction.'