Here is BJP’s counter to Mamata’s objection to “Jai Shri Ram”

BJP MP Arjun Singh returns to Trinamool after 3 years

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, May 22: Arjun Singh, the former West Bengal BJP vice-president, quit the saffron party to join the Trinamool Congress on Sunday.

Singh was welcomed into the party by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office in south Kolkata.

"Warmly welcoming former Vice President of @BJP4Bengal and MP from Barrackpore, Shri @ArjunsinghWB into the All India Trinamool Congress family. He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc," the TMC said on its official Twitter handle.

Singh, who has been critical of the Centre's jute policy, had recently also slammed the state BJP leadership for not allowing him to work despite holding a senior position in the organisation.

One of the prominent Hindi-speaking leaders of the TMC, Singh joined the saffron camp just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and went on to win from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.