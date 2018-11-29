BJP MLAs urge Delhi LG to implement Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi, Nov 29: BJP legislators met Lt Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas here Thursday and sought his intervention in implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi.

The BJP MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, alleged that the AAP government was denying the benefits of the scheme to "20 lakh vulnerable residents of Delhi" due to political reasons.

"The AAP government has not adopted it out of narrow political considerations. There can be no logic in depriving the poor people of the benefits of the scheme," Gupta said in a statement.

Implementation of the Modi government's ambitious Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme in the national capital hangs in the balance as the Delhi government is yet to take a call on signing an MoU with the Centre over it.

The scheme aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually and benefit more than 10 crore poor families across India.

