BJP MLA's daughter, husband kidnapped at gunpoint outside Allahabad High Court

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 15: In a sensational turn of events, the couple from Bareilly, who went to seek protection from Allahabad High Court was abducted from the court premises by some people today.

    The incident took place at 8.30 a.m., hours before the case of BJP MLA Rajesh Misra's daughter Sakshi Misra and her husband Ajitesh Kumar was to be taken up in the court.

    Photo caption: Video grab

    The couple had moved the High Court seeking protection from Sakshi's father. Initial investigations reveal that the couple was standing at the Gate Number 3 A of the High Court, when some unidentified men came in a black car and kidnapped the couple at gunpoint.

    According to eye-witnesses, the young couple was seen waiting outside the court gate number 3, early in the day when a black SUV came and pulled in the couple at gunpoint. The SUV bore the registration number UP80 which belongs to Agra district. Sources said that 'Chairman' was written on the rear of the vehicle.

    Police officials said that the CCTV footage was being scanned and checking of vehicles have begun.

    Muslims having multiple wives, children have 'animalistic' tendency: BJP lawmaker

    The kidnapping came on the same day when one of their friend's, who helped them in eloping was arrested in connection with a case in 2018. This friend is also said to be a close aide of the BJP MLA father.

    The controversy over Sakshi's marriage to Ajitesh on July 4 at the famous Ram Janki temple had taken a new turn on July 12, after the priest of the temple denied solemnizing the marriage.

    On July 10, the 23-year-old had uploaded a video on social media confirming her marriage to Ajitesh, 29, last week. The duo have sought police protection from the Allahabad High Court.

    In another video, she has apprehended threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to extend security to them.

    Sakshi Misra has also appealed to the MPs and MLAs of Bareilly to not help Rajesh Misra as she alleged that her father and others were out to eliminate her. The BJP legislator could not be reached for comments.

