  • search

Watch Video: BJP MLA greeted with garland of shoes in MP

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 20: In an embarrassing incident, a BJP candidate was caught by surprise during an election campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Nagada on Monday.

    BJP MLA greeted with garland of shoes in MP
    BJP MLA Dilip Shekhawat

    The man greeted BJP MLA and candidate Dilip Shekhawat with a garland of shoes. In a video released by news agency ANI, Shekhawat was seen angrily throwing away the garland and assaulting the youth.

    Also read: Congress once again embroiled in the same old problem of infighting in poll-bound states

    The man was wearing a cap in BJP colours came forward to garland the legislator. However, Shekhawat to realise that it was a garland of shoes around his neck.

    Dilip Shekhawat is MLA from Nagada-Khacharod assembly constituency. As per Mynetainfo, Shekhawat is facing nine criminal cases.

    Read more about:

    bjp madhya pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue