Elections 2019

Elections 2019

    BJP MLA Chandrashekhar Bawankule's wife Jyoti files nomination from his constituency Kamptee

    Mumbai, Oct 04: Jyoti, the wife of Maharashtra State Minister and sitting BJP MLA Chandrashekhar Bawankule files nomination as an independent candidate from Kamptee constituency.

    BJP MLA Chandrashekhar Bawankule's wife Jyoti files nomination from his constituency Kamptee

    Bawankule has been denied a ticket this time by the party.

    Chandrashekhar Bawankule is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and currently Minister for Ministry of Energy, New and Renewable Energy Maharashtra. He represents the Kamptee Assembly Constituency and belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    He was a three-time member of the Legislative Assembly since 2004, 2009 and 2014.

    Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 14:49 [IST]
