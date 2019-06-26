  • search
    BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya held for thrashing official with cricket bat, sent to judicial custody

    Indore, June 26: BJP MLA from Indore Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested on June 26 and has been sent to jail till July 7 after his bail plea was denied for attacking a government officer with a cricket bat, news agency ANI reported.

    In a video that went viral on social media shows Akash Vijayvargiya, a first-time BJP legislator who represents the assembly seat of Indore-3, was seen thrashing the civic body official on camera.

    Akash was arrested and a case was registered against him for assault, rioting and obstructing government work.

    In an exclusive byte to CNN News18, Akash said, "I have no regret for what I have done. I was provoked and I attacked in self defence."

    "The Nagar Nigam team came without lady officials. They came to vacate a house which was not even in a bad condition. I was attacked inside the house, which is not seen in the video. The Congress land mafia is behind all of this," he added.

    The Municipal Corporation team, which was on a drive to demolish dangerous properties ahead of the monsoon, was attacked by the young legislator armed with a cricket bat.

    A case has been registered against him and 10 others.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 22:16 [IST]
