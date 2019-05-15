  • search
    BJP men stole my vote alleges Dalit woman

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Faridabad, May 15: Two days after a polling agent in Faridabad for allegedly trying to influence the voters, a Dalit woman from the Asaoti village has alleged that her vote was stolen.

    23 year old Vivechana said that while she was looking for the BSP's Elephant symbol on the EVM, the BJP polling agent at the booth walked up and pressed the button next to the BJP's lotus symbol.

    Dalit woman's vote was stolen in Asaoti village. PTI photo.

    When I asked him why he had taken my vote, he said that it had been done and walked back to his table. I tried to press the button for the BSP again, but it was gone, she said.

    Re-polling ordered for Faridabad booth in which man rushes to EVM when a woman was casting vote

    It may be recalled that the agent was arrested after he allegedly tried to influence voters in the sixth round of the elections. The action followed after a video was posted on Twitter.

    The video shows the man in a blue t-shirt sitting at his table inside a polling booth at Ascot. The man walks up to the polling compartment as a woman is about to cast her vote. He appears to be pressing the button on the voting machine before returning to his seat.

