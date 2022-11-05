BJP means stability, priority to development, says PM Modi in Himachal rally

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Sundar Nagar town of Mandi district said that the people of Himachal should know that BJP means stability, service in the state. He also said development will be the top priority of the party.

At the poll rally in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, PM Modi said,"This time Himachal's election is very special. This time, each vote will decide the development journey of Himachal for the next 25 years. People know that BJP means stability, priority to development. People of Himachal have decided to form BJP government again."

"Making false promises and giving false guarantees has been an old trick of Congress. Congress never gave priority to the development of Himachal. BJP has fulfilled its promises made to the people," he said.

''We gave free vaccines. If there was a Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, then vaccines would have reached Himachal Pradesh at last. You (public) voted on the right button and that's why so much development happened'', PM Modi said addressing voters in Himachal's Mandi as quoted by ANI.

The Prime Minister began his speech by paying tribute to Independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi who died Saturday. "I came to know about sad demise of Shyam Saran Negi, first voter of Independent India, who passed away at the age of 106. On Nov 2,he voted for the Himachal polls through postal ballot. He fulfilled his duty before he died, it should motivate every citizen," he said.

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 15:11 [IST]