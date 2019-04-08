  • search
    Will secure Constitutional protection on issues related to faith: BJP manifesto on Sabarimala

    New Delhi, Apr 08: With just days to go for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday promised to undertake every effort to ensure that the subject of faith, tradition and worship rituals related to Sabarimala.

    Representational Image

    Discussing on the Sabarimala Temple issue, BJP said "We will undertake every effort to ensure that the subject of faith, tradition and worship rituals related to Sabarimala are presented in a comprehensive manner before the Hon'ble Supreme Court. We will endeavour to secure constitutional protection on issues related to faith and belief".

    The Supreme Court verdict permitting entry for women of all age groups to the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala last year, and its consequences, will undoubtedly have a say in the electoral verdict here, though the Election Commission had warned the political parties against highlighting the issue while campaigning.

    Both the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) vociferously claim to be the votaries of the faithful, pointing out their protests against the court verdict.

    The LDF government in the State, which executed the court order, has attempted to blunt its opponents' charges by providing a special budget allocation for Sabarimala and ensuring better amenities at the pilgrim centre and various transit camps.

