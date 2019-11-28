  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
    BJP making shameless attempts to subvert democracy: Sonia Gandhi on Maharashtra drama

    New Delhi, Nov 28: From slow growth to Maharashtra, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday launched an all-out attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused the Centre of selling profit-making Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) to friends of the Prime Minister.

    Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament House, Sonia Gandhi said the Modi-Shah government is clueless on how to manage the grave problems facing the country.

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi
    Modi-Shah Govt is clueless: Sonia Gandhi

    "The economic crisis is deepening by the day. Growth is declining, unemployment is growing, and investment is not happening...Instead of tackling the problem, the Modi-Shah government is busy fudging statistics or, indeed, not publishing them at all!" Sonia Gandhi said.

    Maharashtra: The lessons for the BJP to learn

      NEWS AT NOON NOV 28th, 2019

      "The public sector has been put on the block, in all probability, to be sold off to a few favoured business people. What will be the fate of the thousands of workers at those enterprises? Lakhs upon lakhs of salaried and ordinary families are worried about their deposits in banks," she said.

      The interim Congress chief also attacked the Governor of the state and said that he acted in an "unprecedented and reprehensible manner".

      "BJP making a shameless attempt to subvert democracy in Maharashtra. The Governor behaved in an unprecedented and most reprehensible manner. There is no doubt that he acted under the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister," the Congress chief said.

      Koshyari’s Maharashtra action: Of legality and Constitutional morality

      The Congress president also attacked the Narendra Modi government over RCEP issue, NRC, reading down of Article 370, electoral bonds and WhatsApp snooping.

