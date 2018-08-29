BJP looking to increase its number in the Lok Sabha from the areas less traveled by party

New Delhi, Aug 29: In the meeting of chief ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state and where the BJP is a junior partner in the NDA government in around seven states with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah a resolution was made that the party will increase its tally from the 2014 election in which the BJP alone was able to win 282 seats. The party is looking at winning seats close to 300.

Sources in the BJP said that the party leadership has been working from the past six month to look into the space from where the BJP has the possibility getting some more seats. Political observes say that it is a kind of saturation for the BJP not only in Uttar Pradesh where it had won 73 seats along with its allies but across the country as the party will be facing dual anti-incumbancy. The BJP still wants to increase its tally by one or two from UP. But these are not substantial gains that the party is looking at.

Sources said that the BJP is looking to do a Gujarat and Rajasthan in Karnataka where it wants to win all seats. So Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh where it has little chances to improve. So the party is looking for barren land and such areas which were providing better electoral harvests to others.

So the BJP is looking to increase it tally in northeastern states by 8 to 10 seats but the biggest chunk that the party is planning to win is 22-24 seats in West Bengal where at the moment the party has just two seats. The party is working on its strategy and already had two rallies of party president Amit Shah. The BJP is also planning to replace the space taken by the Congress and gain some more space in Odissa. The party had 17 per cent vote bank that was equal to 17 per cent vote bank of the Biju Janata Dal in 1997 but due to alliance, the BJD increased its strength in the state. Some important leaders might switch over to BJP in the state.

The BJP is also working in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana where the organizational structure of the party is being built and strengthen and this was the reason for Andhra Pradesh chief minister parting ways from the NDA government sighting many other reasons. On the other hand Telenga Rashtra Samiti might emerge to be a potent ally.

The BJP is also concentrating on Tamil Nadu where the party has the scope of improving its tally as in 2004 Lok Sabha elections the BJP had won six seats of the Lok Sabha in alliance with the AIADMK. As far as Kerala goes, the good presence of the BJP is on two seats and if it manages to win even one, it will be real achievement for the party.