Big win for BJP in UP, humiliating defeat for Congress in Punjab: Exit poll

BJP likely to retain Himachal with 34-42 seats, predicts Times Now-ETG exit poll

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 05: The Times Now Navbharat ETG exit poll on Saturday predicted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears set to return to power in the hill state.

According to the Times Now Navbharat ETG exit poll, the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP is likely to bag 34-42 seats and retain power. The main opposition Congress will probably end up with 24-32 seats and Others including Independents are likely to win 2 seats. The majority mark is 35 in 68-member strong assembly. The official poll results will be announced on December 8.

On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is forcasted to get 0 seats

The BJP is expected to bag 45.1 per cent vote share while the Congress may get 40.9 per cent. The AAP, with a projected vote share of 5.3 per cent, appears to have eaten into the Opposition vote share and contributed to the Congress's probable loss.