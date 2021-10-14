Suvendu Adhikari writes to PM Modi seeking intervention over attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 14: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to take necessary and urgent steps to provide relief to the 'Sanatani People' of Bangladesh in view of vandalism occurring at several Durga Puja pandals and various temples in Bangladesh.

Drawing the PM's attention towards the violence which has killed at least three, he said, "The notorious vandals are habituated in targeting the 'Sanatan' minority community of Bangladesh. This time the religious fanatics took to the streets to vandalize several Durga Puja pandals and various temples also. Presently the condition of 'Sanstani People' living in Bangladesh is very miserable."

Adhikari added that the relatives of 'Sanatani people' settled in West Bengal are making frantic calls in support of the victims to him. "Many relatives of 'Sanatani People' of Bangladesh who crossed over in past to West Bengal to escape the inhuman atrocities of the past have settled down in West Bengal. They are making frantic calls to stand in support of the victims ie. the 'Sanatani People' community of Bangladesh," he said, requesting the PM to urgent steps to provide relief to the 'Sanatani People' of Bangladesh.

As per the Bangladesh news channels, Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised by some unidentified miscreants during Durga Puja celebrations, prompting the government to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts after three people were killed and many others injured in riots.

Violence triggered following the rumours on social media that the Quran was allegedly desecrated at a Durga Puja pandal near Nanuar Dighi lake in Comilla town.

Incidents of vandalism have also been reported from Hindu temples in Chandpur's Hajiganj, Chattogram's Banshkhali and Cox's Bazar's Pekua, the report said.

The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported that at one stage, the situation went out of control and riots started spreading to a number of Durga Puja venues. The local administration and the police came under attack as they tried to maintain law and order, it said.

"We cannot publish in a tweet what has happened in the last 24 hours. The Hindus of Bangladesh saw the real faces of some people. We don't know what will happen in the future. But the Hindus of Bangladesh will never forget Durga Puja in 2021," Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council tweeted about the attack on the Hindus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesman has reacted to the incident stating that the government is n close contact with Bangladesh authorities.

"We've seen some reports of attacks on religious gatherings in Bangladesh. We note that the Bangladesh govt has reacted strongly to it. We also understand that Durga Puja celebrations continue in Bangladesh. Our High Commission is in close contact with authorities," the spokesperson said.

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 18:30 [IST]