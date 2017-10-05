BJP leader shot at in Uttar Pradesh

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot at in Uttar Pradeh's Moradabad on Wednesday night. The incident happened when he was riding back to his home.

The BJP worker was identified as Deepak. He was shot at by three unidentified bike-borne assailants, reports ANI. The injured BJP leader has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Satish Chandra, SP Moradabad, said investigation is underway to nab the culprits.

It may be recalled that a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader was shot dead on October 3. The incident was followed by violence in which to two buses were set on fire and a private hospital was damaged.

More detais are awaited.

OneIndia News