YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP leader's son hurt in J&K's Kupwara in a misfiring incident

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, July 16: A BJP leader's son was injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday when the weapon of his personal security guard went off accidentally, police said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Earlier, it was reported by officials that the son of BJP district president Mohammad Shafi was injured in a militant attack.

    'Weapon of PSO went off accidently in the car which hit the arm of BJP worker Ishfaq Mir. The other PSO fired in fear. Ishfaq got minor arm injury. People are requested not to spread rumours of militant attack. The injured is discharged from hospital,' the Kupwara police said in a tweet.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News  

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X