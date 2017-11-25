MP: BJP leader Raja Dubey from Sagar district passes away

BJP's Sagar district president Raja Dubey (37) on Saturday died of a cardiac arrest.

Dubey was climbing steps to the dais at a function in the Banda Assembly constituency in the district when he collapsed. He was rushed to the Banda Primary Health Centre from where he was taken to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

BJP district media in-charge Naveen Bhatt said the last rites will take place at his native village Tendudabur tomorrow. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled Dubey's death.

PTI