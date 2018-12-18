BJP leader on hunger strike against Kamal Nath as MP CM over anti-Sikh riots

New Delhi, Dec 18: A Delhi BJP leader on Monday started an indefinite hunger strike against Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh CM, alleging that the Congress leader was involved in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

Speaking o media, Bagga says, "until Sikhs' murderer Kamal Nath is removed from this post, our fight will continue."

''In 2004 also, Congress gave Sajjan Kumar & Tytler tickets but had to withdraw it after protests. They also had to roll back decision of appointing Nath as in-charge of its Punjab unit. By appointing him as MP CM, Congress has rubbed salt into wounds of Sikhs,'' he further said.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga started his hunger strike at Tilak Nagar in West Delhi where several families affected in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots live.

Bagga said his hunger strike will continue till Kamal Nath is replaced by someone else as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Several BJP leaders are supporting Bagga's protest.

Interestingly, the protest against Kamal Nath's appointment comes hours after the Delhi High Court convicted a once-prominent Delhi Congress leader, Sajjan Kumar, in a case over the anti-Sikh riots.

