BJP Lawmakers meet: Modi-Shah hold classes on 'Parliament Manners'

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a two-day training programme for all its MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

The orientation programme named 'Abhyas Varga' will have different sessions where the MPs will be sensitised about their conduct inside and outside the Parliament. They will also be informed on how to connect with masses on issues related to public welfare.

Apart from these, the lawmakers will be sensitised on how to put forth the issues faced by people from their respective constituencies in Parliament.

Amit Shah will talk about the role and responsibility of MPs in parliament. The prime minister will address the gathering tomorrow. Media will be allowed to enter for a short duration only for capturing the workshop exercises.

PM Modi has been talking about the repeated absence of MPs during a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP.

Senior leaders present in the meeting also pointed out that the PM had asked Union ministers to carry out their Parliament roster duty when they are meant to be present in one of the Houses as a government representative.