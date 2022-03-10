BJP keeps close tab as Goa battle gets too close to call

New Delhi, Mar 10: The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is keeping a close tab on the election results in Goa. Fadnavis who has been given charge of Goa is monitoring the situation closely as the counting of votes is underway in the state.

Current trends show that the Congress and BJP are locked in a tight fight In Goa. As per current trends, the BJP leads in 15 while the Congress at 13. Several exit polls have predicted a hung verdict in Goa, which gives scope for resort politics.

The Congress has moved its candidates away in a bid to prevent horse trading. The BJP on the other hand has expressed confidence about a victory and also said that in case they fall short of the numbers, the MGP would support them.

