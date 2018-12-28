BJP is not family controlled, it stands for development: PM Modi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Karnataka BJP booth workers from Belagavi, Bidar, Davanagere, Dharwad and Haveri, via video conference on Friday.

PM Modi while interacting with BJP workers, said, "Those in power think that just because they've formed the government by hook or crook, they can get away with anything. But people of Karnataka and people of India are watching them and their actions. People will soon teach them a lesson for misgovernance."

When people come to us to volunteer, let's welcome them with open arms and open minds. There's no ID card needed to serve a great cause. It's natural for professionals to come to BJP as BJP is not family controlled and it stands for development."