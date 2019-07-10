  • search
    BJP indulging in horse-trading in K'taka, rebel Cong MLAs locked up in Mumbai: Mamata

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, July 10: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in Karnataka and claimed that rebel Congress MLAs of the southern state were locked up in Mumbai.

    Claiming that Constitution is in danger, the TMC president said, "We condemn this arrogant attitude (of the BJP)."

    File photo of Mamata Banerjee
    File photo of Mamata Banerjee

    "We just got to know from the media that Congress MLAs are locked up. They are preventing media from entering the area. The BJP is trying to indulge in horse-trading," Banerjee said at the Assembly premises.

    She alleged that mediapersons were not allowed where the Congress MLA are locked up and some agencies were helping the ruling party at the Centre.

    Worse thane emergency: Deve Gowda slams BJP over Karnataka crisis

    "Democracy will lose if horse-trading continues," the Trinamool Congress chief said, adding, "Our constitution is in danger, our federal structure is in danger. It's a constitutional break down."

    "We support the regional parties and others... fighting for democracy," Banerjee said.

    In a fresh jolt to the wobbly Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka, two Congress legislators, Housing minister M T B Nagaraj and K Sudhakar, tendered their resignations Wednesday to the Speaker, taking the number of disgruntled MLAs who have quit to 16.

    The development comes even as state water resources minister D K Shivakumar, who is the Congress' troubleshooter, was detained and sent packing back to Bengaluru from Mumbai, where he was prevented by police from meeting the rebel MLAs.

    The coalition faces the threat of losing majority in the Assembly if the resignations are accepted as its current tally is 116 in the 224-member House.

    Banerjee advised the BJP to concentrate on working for the country instead of "trying to topple" state governments run by parties opposed to it.

    "I do not understand why they are so greedy. Why they are in such a hurry to capture all states. This is dirty politics. After Karnataka, they (the BJP) will turn to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan. Is it their job to break governments?" she posed.

    Wondering whether the country was heading towards a Presidential form of governance, the chief minister said all parties and media should unite and fight the BJP.

