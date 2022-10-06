BJP hits out at Cong for leader's tweet on Prez Murmu; Udit Raj says 'comment personal'

On UP farmers’ killing Congress says nothing can be more insulting

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

New Delhi, Oct 06: Reacting sharply over Congress leader Udit Raj's tweet about President Draupadi Murmu, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday said that this was not the first time the Congress had used such words against the President. The Congress leader, meanwhile, said that the statement was his personal and that not of the party's.

"Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj worrisome, unfortunate. This isn't the 1st time they've used such words. Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Udit Raj's tweet," ANI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

On Wednesday, Udit Raj wrote on Twitter that No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji.

द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी जैसा राष्ट्रपति किसी देश को न मिले। चमचागिरी की भी हद्द है । कहती हैं 70% लोग गुजरात का नमक खाते हैं । खुद नमक खाकर ज़िंदगी जिएँ तो पता लगेगा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 5, 2022

Congress leader Udit Raj had tweeted on President Murmu's statement on salt produced in Gujarat. During her visit to Gujarat recently, she had said that Gujarat produced 76 per cent of the country's salt and that the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians.

However, the Congress leader on Thursday later said that the statement was his personal views and had nothing to do with the party.

"My statement as regard to Draupadi Murmuji is mine & nothing to do with Congress.Her candidature & campaign were in the name adivasi, it doesn't mean she is no longer adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum."

My statement as regard to Draupadi Murmuji is mine & nothing to do with Congress.Her candidature & campaign were in the name adivasi, it doesn’t mean she is no longer adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum. — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 6, 2022

Before Udit Raj, leader Ajoy Kumar had reportedly said before the presidential election, she represented the evil philosophy of India. However, the leader later said that he respects Draupadi Murmu and that his comments were not for the individual.

Also, Congress senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was also criticized for calling the President 'Rashtrapatni'. Chowdhury later apologised and said it was a slip of tongue.

Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 12:30 [IST]