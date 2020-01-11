  • search
    BJP has power to make people understand: Amit Shah on Citizenship Law

    By PTI
    |

    Gandhinagar, Jan 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the "falsehood" spread by the Opposition on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has created anarchy in the country.

    He said the new law is meant to give citizenship to people and not to take it away.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Shah asked the BJP workers to launch a door-to-door campaign to make people understand the provisions of the new legislation.

    "The opposition does not have any other issue, so they are spreading misinformation and falsehood on CAA. This resulted in anarchy in the entire country," Amit Shah said while addressing a function to inaurgurate various projects of Gujarat police in Gandhinagar.

      The act is meant to give citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and not to it away from anybody, he said.

      "We have the power to make people understand the truth. I urge BJP workers to go to each home and make people understand the benefits of the Act. After our campaign is over, people of the country will understand the importance of the CAA," he said.

      He also said that maximum use of technology can help curb crimes.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 15:24 [IST]
