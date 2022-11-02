BJP govt has freed investors from red tapism: PM Modi at Invest Karnataka 2022 Summit

How the flame of Azadi was kept ablaze by the tribal community: PM Modi explains

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the BJP government has freed investors from red tapism and rolled out red carpet of opportunities.

"We've freed our investors from red tapism and given them a red carpet of opportunities. We have encouraged investments in various sectors that were earlier closed to private investments such as defence, drones, space and geospatial mapping," ANI quoted the PM Modi as saying at the Invest Karnataka 2022 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 3-day function of Invest Karnataka 2022, the Global Investors Meet of the state, via video conferencing.

Talking about India's growth amid global crisis, the PM said, "Although it's a time of global crisis, economists & experts across the world are describing India as a bright spot. We continue to work on our fundamentals to strengthen our economy. The free trade deals that have been signed give the world a glimpse of our preparedness."

The meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade. The three-day programme is expected to witness more than 80 speaker sessions.

The speakers include some of the top industry leaders including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, Vikram Kirloskar among others. Along with this, a number of business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors, and country sessions would run parallelly.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 12:10 [IST]