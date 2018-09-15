BJP focusing more on B and C category seats to make its chances better

New Delhi, Sep 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying every bit to turn the tide in its favour which at the moment appears against it in Rajasthan. In one such move, it has come up with the idea of constituency-specific strategy to improve its chances of victory in the state.

Total 200 Assembly constituencies in the state have been divided into three categories - A, B and C. A category includes such constituencies where the BJP is strong and is confident of winning the seat. The B category includes such seats that could go either way while the C category seats are those constituencies where the party has less chances of winning the election.

The BJP sources said that party categorised them and there are about 70-80 seats where the party is very strong and very minimal chances of loosing elections. The second category seats are around 100 where the BJP has won and lost elections on different occasions. On some of these seats the party had won and lost with thin margin. There are around 20 seats falling under the C category where the BJP candidates lost successively in the last two-three elections.

Also Read | BJP to reach out SC/ST by Eklavya Khel Utsav before 2019 polls; preparation starts

The BJP leader said that the news strategy was based on the past election record and feedback received from ground-level workers of the BJP and other affiliate organisations. However, the party is yet to carry out a comprehensive survey. The BJP leader said that the party wanted to make seats in C category to B category and those in B category to A category.

The party is already working on its booth strategy that is the key to its success. The party will also use services of the PM, party president and union ministers in Rajasthan elections. The services of leaders will be taken as per the caste combination of the area.

Also Read | BJP issues a 24-point programme; RSS, temples and beneficiaries to be reached out

During the recent visit of BJP chief Amit Shah to Jaipur, he had said that the elections in three states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh - would set the tone for 2019 general elections.