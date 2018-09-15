  • search

BJP focusing more on B and C category seats to make its chances better

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying every bit to turn the tide in its favour which at the moment appears against it in Rajasthan. In one such move, it has come up with the idea of constituency-specific strategy to improve its chances of victory in the state.

    Total 200 Assembly constituencies in the state have been divided into three categories - A, B and C. A category includes such constituencies where the BJP is strong and is confident of winning the seat. The B category includes such seats that could go either way while the C category seats are those constituencies where the party has less chances of winning the election.

    BJP focusing more on B and C category seats to make its chances better
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah

    The BJP sources said that party categorised them and there are about 70-80 seats where the party is very strong and very minimal chances of loosing elections. The second category seats are around 100 where the BJP has won and lost elections on different occasions. On some of these seats the party had won and lost with thin margin. There are around 20 seats falling under the C category where the BJP candidates lost successively in the last two-three elections.

    Also Read | BJP to reach out SC/ST by Eklavya Khel Utsav before 2019 polls; preparation starts

    The BJP leader said that the news strategy was based on the past election record and feedback received from ground-level workers of the BJP and other affiliate organisations. However, the party is yet to carry out a comprehensive survey. The BJP leader said that the party wanted to make seats in C category to B category and those in B category to A category.

    The party is already working on its booth strategy that is the key to its success. The party will also use services of the PM, party president and union ministers in Rajasthan elections. The services of leaders will be taken as per the caste combination of the area.

    Also Read | BJP issues a 24-point programme; RSS, temples and beneficiaries to be reached out

    During the recent visit of BJP chief Amit Shah to Jaipur, he had said that the elections in three states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh - would set the tone for 2019 general elections.

    Read more about:

    bharatiya janata party rajasthan madhya pradesh chhattisgarh 2019 lok sabha elections amit shah

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 12:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue