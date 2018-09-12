BJP to reach out SC/ST by Eklavya Khel Utsav before 2019 polls; preparation starts

New Delhi, Sep 12: Though Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has its annual calendar for observing important days falling in the year besides those celebrated by the country as a whole. But this year birthday of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay (September 25), birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (December 25) and Eklavya Khel Utsav (February 25) will have special importance for being the election year. The party wants to make them big events.

The party has already issued the list of programmes to be celebrated around the year but emphasis is more on Eklavya Khel Utsav and two other events. The party has asked its workers to focus on ground sports on the day of Eklavya Khel Utsav. This is one of the important events listed by the party leadership. The party wants to reach out to Dalits and tribals from across the country with special focus where Dalits and Vanvasies (Scheduled Tribes) are more in number.

Sources in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said that there was a plan to organize ground sports besides other programmes. Sports like wrestling, Kabaddi, Kho-Lho and many other ground sports will be organised on the day across the country. This will help not only reaching out to Dalits and Vanvasi but also connect to such people who are generally left out. This will also help to boost sports. Second thing is that sports like wrestling, Kho-Kho and Kabaddi keeps you away from evils like untouchability and assimilate more and more people making the society cohesive where everyone is involved in sporting activity.

Similarly two more events that are important before 2019 Lok Sabha elections they included birthday of BJP ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyar which the BJP plans to celebrate in a big way. However the BJP had already celebrated centenary year of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

December 25 will be the day for remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had died recently and remembering Vajpayee will help to connect with people as he has admirers encompassing every field and area.