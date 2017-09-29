BJP finds a way around the 'Narayan Rane paradox' in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party's central leadership may have found a fix to all problems arising out of inducting former Congress leader Narayan Rane. While he is unlikely to be part of the party in Maharashtra, he is likely to find a place in the Devendra Fadnavis' cabinet.

With Shiv Sena seeing red over the possibility to Rane and his sons being inducted into the BJP, the senior leadership of the party seems to have worked out a strategy that will help them keep their ally as well as the Konkan strongman closer. Instead of inducting Rane into the party, the BJP is set to allow him to announce his own party but pledge support to the BJP.

Rane is expected to float his own party and an announcement to this effect is expected in October, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. All eyes were on Rane's meeting with Amit Shah earlier this week in Delhi when BJP's NAtional Executive meet was underway. A consensus seems to have been arrived at post the meeting about Rane supporting the government from outside and in exchange get a cabinet berth in the Fadnavis government.

A reshuffle of the Maharashtra cabinet is expected to take place in mid-October and Rane is likely to be inducted as BJP's new ally and not a member. With this move, the BJP will succeed not just in keeping Rane, infamous for his tantrums and temperament at a distance but also close enough to counter the Shiv Sena, a problematic partner.

Careful acceptance of Rane is BJP's step closer towards keeping Shiv Sena at bay in the Konkan region- currently a bastion of Uddhav Thackeray's party.

OneIndia News