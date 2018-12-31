BJP entering 'our homes' by bringing Triple Talaq Bill: Mehbooba Mufti

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Dec 31: Asserting that the Triple Talaq Bill, which is being debated in the Rajya Sabha today, would create more problems for the Muslim women, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the BJP is entering "our homes".

Mufti said she has been through a broken marriage and the biggest problem faced by divorced women is the economic challenge.

"I have gone through a broken marriage and I feel that women face biggest challenge economically after her marriage is broken. When we talk about reservations for Muslims, the BJP rejects it on religious lines. But when it comes to this kind of law, then they run to Parliament," she said.

"By bringing Triple Talaq Bill, they (BJP) are entering our houses. This will disturb our family life and also, there will be more problems for women and men economically," she added.

Earlier today, the Opposition parties held a meeting and decided to demand that the bill be referred to the select committee for further deliberations.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 has been listed as the number one item under the head legislative business in the Upper House where the opposition has greater numbers. The is being debated in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Lok Sabha has passed the bill even as Congress and other opposition parties and AIADMK walked out of the House before the bill was put to vote as the government had rejected the demand for referring it to a joint select committee.