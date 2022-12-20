Gujarat govt not filling up 5 lakh posts as most will go to Dalits, STs, OBCs: Kharge

BJP demands Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's apology for 'dog' remark, huge protest in parliament

The Congress won independence for the country, and its leaders, including Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, sacrificed their lives, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said in Rajasthan's Alwar.

New Delhi, Dec 20: A massive row erupted in Parliament today as the ruling BJP demanded an apology from the Congress over remarks by its chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

At a rally in Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge claimed that while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, "not even a dog of the BJP was lost" for the country.

The BJP raised strident calls for an apology as soon as the day began in parliament.

"Yesterday, Mallikarjun Kharge gave an indecent speech in Alwar. The language used is unfortunate. I condemn the manner in which he used indecent language, said baseless things & attempted to present lies before nation. I demand apology from him," said leader of House in RS, Piyush Goyal.

'Has even your dog died for country': Kharge taunts BJP over India-China border row

"He should apologise to the BJP, the Parliament and the people of this country who formed the BJP govt with an absolute majority. He (Kharge) gave us a glimpse of his mindset and jealousy," he said.

"After independence, Mahatma Gandhi said that Congress should be disbanded. Kharge ji is living example of that and is showing the nation that what Gandhi ji said was true & he's a national president who doesn't know to speak. Unless he apologises, he has no right to be here," Goyal further said.

Condemning Kharge's remark, union minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I can't believe that Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge could stoop so low and use such objectionable remarks. He should understand his responsibilities as a leader of a political party. We're not enemies, we're rivals. It's distasteful, unfortunate and uncalled for."

However, Kharge defended his statement and refused to issue an apology.

Modi govt should be honest on issues of national security: Kharge on India-China face-off

"What I said during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan's Alwar was outside the House. What I said was politically outside the House, not inside. There is no need to discuss that here. Secondly, I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle," Kharge said defending his statement.

"If I repeat what I said outside, it'll get difficult for them. 'Maafi maangne waale log' are asking people who fought the freedom struggle to apologise...I said Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed themselves. Who among you gave your life for unity of this country?," he asked.

